Frustration as police waited months to tell people about 'shocking' Northampton park rape

Concerns have been raised about safety as it has been revealed police waited more than two months to tell people of reports of a rape there in the middle of the day in a Northampton park.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the victim reported the attack under the footbridge in Beckets Park which leads to the University of Northampton campus on the same day as the attack on May 20.

The footbridge between Beckets Park and the University of Northampton's Waterside campus - where a woman was reportedly raped in broad daylight in May.

But the general public did not know about the 'shocking' alleged sexual assault until a police appeal to identify a man seen in CCTV images, who is thought to be relevant to the investigation, was released on Monday (July 29).

A force spokesman said the delay was because officers were trying to find 'better quality' images to make it more likely someone would recognise him.

Most of the passers-by the Chronicle & Echo spoke to on and around the footbridge, and social media users, said they wished they had known sooner as there are already safety fears for pedestrians in that area, especially for students.

Female student Amy, not her real name, was alarmed when she found out about the alleged rape from the reporter.

"It's shocking as the uni is just right there and you hear all the uni staff talking about how secure it is and all the CCTV and all the security guards and police," she said.

Many people commenting on the Chron's and Northamptonshire Police's Facebook post about the rape appeal were also asking why it has taken so long for the information to be released to the public.

As well as a lack of urgency from police, the university was criticised for not being proactive enough by the students the Chron spoke to as there had been no warnings sent out by Wednesday.

Another anonymous student called Grace, not her real name, said: "I think that's a bit of a poor show, they should be looking after their students."

Police want to speak to this man about the rape in Beckets Park. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

They added: "No one told us to be careful or anything. Obviously, you get circular emails [from the university] and there's been nothing, there have been no notifications."

It cannot be confirmed when exactly the university found out about the rape, and a spokesman said they are not able to comment on an ongoing police case.

Recent graduate Amy, who is looking to continue at the Northampton university for a Masters degree, believed the university did not want to damage its status.

"Maybe the uni is kind of worried not to spoil their reputation because all they say is how great it is and how secure it is," she said.

Beckets Park

"If there are incidents like this we should be informed just in case as I know there are a lot of students who stay until late with their dissertation and all their assignments so obviously we should've been told."

All of the people the Chron spoke to said they felt safe around the park and Waterside campus, but two-thirds said they would feel uneasy walking around at night by themselves.

One student, who wanted to be anonymous, said: "I feel safe in daytime, if I don't have to walk alone but then after like five or teatime I don't feel safe if I'm out.

"Because I live on the campus this is the place I have to go every day and now it's not safe anymore [since the rape]. If I can see the police, I feel safe, but if I can't them then no."

Her friend agreed: "Normally I just leave the university at 11 or 12 but now I will leave earlier at night because my home is safe but some places I need to go are not safe, like under the bridge.

"We don't feel so scared but just a little bit worried when we have to go at night. I'd never think it would happen around the campus."

Colin Stanton, 63, from Northampton, often walks along the canal path and in Beckets Park and says he feels safe while doing so

Amy said she would feel scared to walk around in the dark by herself, and believes there are not enough security guards on patrol during the night.

Another student said the campus was still busy in May when the rape happened, but not as busy as during peak times as many students would have finished their exams.

She added that she would not feel safe walking around at night, although she only uses the footbridge in the daytime.

But Grace said: "There's never been any sort of issues like that, not that I'm aware of, there's never anyone hanging around, I've always felt safe down here but I will be a little more vigilant in future definitely."

It is not just students that use the footbridge or canal path underneath.

Colin Stanton, 63, from Northampton, regularly goes for walks around Beckets Park and was shocked to hear about the rape from the Chron but says he has never had any issues.

"Don't come out much at night but when I do, I always feel safe enough, if I'm in town late at night, I'd feel alright walking home," he said.

A University of Northampton spokesperson said they have taken 'extensive' measures to keep students and staff safe at Waterside, including having police officers on site in addition to its won security guards and CCTV.

There are also designated safe routes for pedestrians walking to and from the town centre at night and an evening chaperone service for pedestrians using the footbridge during term time, which students are told about, the spokesman added.

Northampton Borough Council, which runs Beckets Park, said it works with police and the university to 'make the town a safer place to live, work and visit'.

"This includes our CCTV team highlighting live issues and supporting police investigations," cabinet member for community engagement and safety Councillor Anna King said.

"In addition, developing a personal safety campaign which offers simple tips and support from street marshals and taxi marshals, as well as a safer route home back to the Waterside campus.

"The campaign is widely publicised in local pubs, at the University, in the Platform and in Grosvenor Shopping, as well as at key events such as Freshers’ Week.

“We would always encourage people to stay with their friends during a night out, ensure that their mobile is well charged and to make plans for getting home before they head out.”

More personal safety tips and the safer route home is available here.

Police are still 'very keen to speak' to the man in the CCTV images. He is described as white and was wearing a white coat, black t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

The man, anyone who recognises him, or anyone with information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.