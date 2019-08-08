Friend warned Northampton teenager 'not to bother' taking knife with him just minutes before fatal stabbing

A friend warned Northampton teenager Louis Ryan Menezes not to take a knife with him in the minutes before he was stabbed to death.

A murder trial is underway over the death of 17-year-old Louis, who died in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, in May last year.

A friend of Louis' asked the teenager "not to bother" going out to confront Amari Smith.

On the day of his death, Louis left the safety of his friend's flat in Drayton Walk so he could reportedly find and confront Amari Smith, of Penfold Close, who was outside.

It was there that Smith stabbed Louis in the chest with a "hunting style knife", which caused a one-inch wound that pierced the teenager's heart.

The two teenagers were reportedly at odds with each other over "comments made on Facebook".

But Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (August 8) how a friend of Louis' asked the 17-year-old "not to bother" going out to find Smith in the minutes before his death - and even pleaded against it when Louis asked to take a knife from his kitchen drawer.

Louis Ryan Menezes died on May 25 after he was stabbed in Drayton Walk. He was 17.

The 15-year-old friend's evidence was taken from a DVD of his police interview made four days after the stabbing.

The friend told police: "Louis said he 'might have a problem' with [Amari] and asked [another teenager at the flat] if he wanted to go downstairs.

"He asked me if he could have a knife.

"I said 'No, Louis'. I said 'we don't need to bother with them, let's forget about them, let's just have a drink here'.

"I'm not a gangster. I'm not someone who goes around thinking he's bad. At the end of the day, that's my friend.

"I didn't want him to take a knife because you never know what they've got down there, they might even shoot you, you never know.

"But Louis' was like 'come on, let me take one'.

"I'm a nice person but I was like he wasn't going to take no for an answer. So I just said 'whatever'.

"When I came out from the toilet they were gone."

The court heard Louis had, in fact, taken a white-and-black kitchen knife from the drawer, while his friend had taken a different red-handled knife.

The witness then told police how, minutes later, his friend ran into the flat to tell them Louis had been stabbed.

The teenager told police: "I ran downstairs and saw Louis at the bottom of the steps.

"I saw the [black-and-white] knife sticking out of his waistband. It was tucked in."

That was when the friend took the knife out of Louis' waistband, ran back upstairs and put it back in the kitchen.

He told police: "At the time I didn't know he was going to die. I didn't want him to get arrested. If the police knew he had a knife, I knew the first thing they would do is go to his hospital bed and say 'you're under arrest'.

"So I took the knife and put it back in the kitchen."

Sadly, Louis died of his injuries before he reached hospital despite the efforts of paramedics and members of the public.

Amari Smith, who was 17 at the time of the incident, claims he stabbed Louis in self-defence.

But prosecutor Mr John Lloyd-Jones claims Louis "did nothing to deserve" the sudden attack in Drayton Walk, and points to how the black-and-white knife was tucked into his waistband as evidence that he did not "brandish it".

A member of the public also took a photo of Louis on their mobile phone as he lay injured in the flat block's stairwell. The picture shows the black-and-white knife tucked into his waistband.

The trial continues.