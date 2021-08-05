Fresh witness appeal over attack which left man unconscious in Northampton street

Detectives investigating a brutal assault which left a man unconscious in a Northampton street have released an image of two potential witnesses they want to trace.

The victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked from behind as he got out of a taxi in Balfour Road at around 7.45pm on May 29.

Two girls were spotted on a doorbell camera in the area at the time of the attack.

Police want to trace these two girls who may have witnesses an assault in Balfour Road on May 29

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The two girls pictured are believed to have been present at the time of the assault and may have witnessed what happened.