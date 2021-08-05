Fresh witness appeal over attack which left man unconscious in Northampton street
Detectives want to trace two girls spotted by doorbell cam
Detectives investigating a brutal assault which left a man unconscious in a Northampton street have released an image of two potential witnesses they want to trace.
The victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked from behind as he got out of a taxi in Balfour Road at around 7.45pm on May 29.
Two girls were spotted on a doorbell camera in the area at the time of the attack.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The two girls pictured are believed to have been present at the time of the assault and may have witnessed what happened.
"We are asking the girls, or anyone who recognises them, contact us by calling 101 using incident number 21000310035."