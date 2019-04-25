Fresh appeal to find Northampton teenager still missing after over a month

A 16-year-old boy from Northampton has now been missing for over a month.

A fresh appeal has been launched to help find Zelalem Gegzihabet, an Eritrean teenager who has been missing from Northampton since March 20, when he was last seen at a bout 8.30am.

Officers are concerned for Zelalem’s welfare and are urging him or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, to contact the police.

Zelalem is of medium build, and has brown eyes and black and brown hair worn in short dreadlocks that sit on the top of his head. He is black and has an African accent. He was last seen wearing a turquoise hoody jumper, black jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or they can email the Northamptonshire Police Missing Person Unit at MissingPersonTeam@northants.pnn.police.uk