Fresh appeal for suspected Northamptonshire thief on the run for three years
Daniel Hines, 38, was due to appear in court charged with 2018 shop thefts
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:27 pm
Police have issued a fresh appeal for sightings of a suspected thief who has been on the run for three years after skipping bail.
Daniel Hines, aged 38, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on August 12, 2019, charged with two thefts from a shop in the county in 2018.
Officers now believe Hines could be anywhere in the UK but are appealing for anyone who sees him, or has information about his whereabouts, to call 101 using incident number 19000428259.