Detectives investigating the theft of 780kg of cocaine from a lorry in Northampton two weeks ago are appealing for witnesses once again.

The HGV with a red container was parked on the Liliput Road junction with Scotia Close, at around 8.30am on Friday November 26, when the theft took place.

Offenders driving a grey Ford Transit van gained access to the lorry and removed several items from within, leaving some on the road but making off with others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the cocaine seized in Northampton.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras were used to later trace a dumped van which contained more bags full of drugs.

In total, 18 holdalls were recovered with an estimated street value totalling a whopping £78million.

An investigation has been launched to establish where the cocaine came from and who was transporting it.

Four people have been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Superintendent Emma James, previously said: “This is the biggest seizure of Class A drugs by Northamptonshire Police.

"This was a large-scale transportation of Class A drugs and our investigation will be looking at who was responsible for bringing it into Northamptonshire and what their plans were for distributing it.

“In total we’ve recovered 780kg of cocaine which, following forensic analysis, has been moved out of the county.

“Tackling serious organised crime is a matter of priority for us in Northamptonshire.

“People may think that buying cocaine for a night out isn’t an issue, but the organised crime gangs involved in distributing Class A drugs are often also responsible for other forms of criminality, such as modern slavery and the coercion of vulnerable people to house and deal drugs, violence and firearms offences."