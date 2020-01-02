Four stabbed at Irchester caravan park

Three men and a woman were seriously injured after being stabbed at a caravan site in Irchester.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in the early hours of New Year's Day at the Gypsy Lane Caravan Park in Gipsy Lane, near Irchester Country Park.

Emergency services were called to the travellers' site, which has about 20 plots and is owned by the Doherty family, at about 4.40am after three men and a woman sustained stab wounds.

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Four men, aged 19, 36, 37 and 59, have been arrested in connection with the assault and are currently in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 20000000784.