Four Northampton men jailed for conspiracy to steal Facebook Marketplace vehicles

Four men have been sentenced to a total of more than 10 years after they admitted plotting burglaries in Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

Gavin Burnett, aged 37, Darren Burnett, aged 44, John Haley, aged 39, and Mark Robins, aged 31, were jailed at Northampton Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday, September 24, over conspiracy to steal charges relating to burglaries in Northampton and Daventry, as well as in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, earlier this year.

Mark Robins.

The Chesham offence took place overnight between January 27 and 28 at a motorcycle shop.

The two Northamptonshire break-ins happened overnight between February 25 and 26, the first at an auto shop in Browns Road, Daventry, the second involving a shed in Chaucer Way, Daventry.

Both these premises were owned by the same person, with the defendants believed to have targeted them in the hope of stealing a quad bike which had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

Damage to the auto business was valued at around £2,000 after the group cut through a fence, smashed in windows, searched an office and cut their way into a metal container.

Darren Burnett.

A Mercedes Sprinter van used on the night of the Northamptonshire crimes was found to be on false number plates, having previously been stolen from Kent in 2017 by persons unknown.

Gavin Burnett and Haley were charged with taking the van without consent on February 26, with Burnett, who drove the van on that date, also charged with driving while disqualified.

Investigator Victoria Stather, of the East Midland Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “I’m pleased with the sentences, which reflect the distress and inconvenience caused to the victims of these offences.

“Their actions show these criminals to be grasping and opportunistic, taking a legitimate advert for a quad bike as an invitation to try and steal it. Seeing them jailed for this greedy and entitled attitude should serve as a warning to those who seek to take what isn’t theirs – there are real consequences and we will pursue you to see justice done.”

Gavin Burnett.

Gavin Burnett, of Berrywood Close, Northampton, was jailed for three years and 10 months for conspiracy to commit burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, and driving without insurance. He was further disqualified from driving for 35 months.

Darren Burnett, of Fort Place, Northampton, was jailed for two years for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Haley, of Farmhill Road, Northampton, was jailed for two years and four months for conspiracy to commit burglary and taking a vehicle without consent. He was also recalled to prison over burglary and theft charges from 2016.

Robins, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, was jailed for two years and four months for conspiracy to commit burglary.