Four men may have useful information about gate vandalism in Northampton

Police investigating more than £1,000 worth of criminal damage to car park gates in Northampton town centre are appealing for help to trace four men.

Between 11.54pm on Saturday, March 23, and 12.02am on Sunday, March 24, a set of gates in Alcombe Road leading to an apartment building in Grove Road, Northampton, were damaged by being forced open.

These men may have information about damage to a gate in Northampton.

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of four men they believe may have useful information.

The men pictured, or anyone with information about their identity, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Incident number: 19000231217