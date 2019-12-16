Former Northants County Council manager named as Earls Barton murder victim

A much-loved mum who worked at the local authority has been named by her family as the victim of last night’s brutal murder in Earls Barton.

Marion Price, 63, was named by her family this morning as the woman killed during a domestic incident last night (Sunday, December 15).

Marion, who was also known by her maiden name Little, had retired from her job as finance manager at the county council.

Her family said she was a much-loved mum of her two adult children - Gary Price and Toni Brown (pictured with their mum).

She knew the man who is suspected of attacking her and a 69-year-old man - who we are not naming - is in police custody this morning.

Officers were called to Elderton Way in Earls Barton at 8pm last night.

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for help from the public. Anyone with information can call officers on 101 quoting incident number #504 of December 15.