A former Northamptonshire prison governor will be sentenced next month after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.

Victoria Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northampton worked at HMP Onley as the head of safer custody and equalities, supporting the most vulnerable inmates, when she committed the offence.

The 47-year-old was arrested in May 2021 following the recovery of a phone in a prisoner’s cell, which contained WhatsApp messages from the former governor.

Northampton Crown Court.

Laithwaite was charged with an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

She pleaded guilty at a court hearing in January 2022 and at a Northampton Crown Court hearing on Monday (February 7) her sentencing date was set for March 21, 2022.

Laithwaite was released on conditional bail.

James Chalmers, aged 29, from Coventry, is also due to appear in court on the same day charged with an offence under Section 40D of the Prison Act 1952.