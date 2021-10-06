Fly-tippers pay out £6,000 for dumping old printers, furniture and bin bags in Northampton

Magistrates have ordered three people to pay more than £6,000 over fly-tipping incidents which saw old printers, furniture, and bags of rubbish dumped across Northampton.

The director of printer repair company Satlev Ltd admitted seven charges under the Environmental Protection Act — including three of leaving large quantities of old printers in Lower Ecton Lane between October and December 2020.

Washington Maziveyi, aged 50, was fined £4,200 and ordered to pay another £1,105 in proseuction costs and a victim surcharge.

A Northampton firm was fined £4,200 after a pile of printers were found dumped in Lower Ecton Lane

Satlev, whose registered office is Hilberry Rise, Northampton, was charged with:

■ Failing to take all reasonable measures to prevent a contravention of section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 by the unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment or disposal of waste.

■ Two counts of being a person who imported, produced, carried, kept, treated or disposed of controlled waste failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent a contravention of section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 by the unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment or disposal of waste.

■ Three counts of being a person who imported, produced, carried, kept, treated or disposed of controlled waste failed to secure on the transfer of waste that the transfer was to an authorised person or to a person for authorised transport purposes and that there was transferred such a written description of the waste as would enable other persons to avoid a contravention of section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 or regulation 12 of the Pollution Prevention and Control (England and Wales) Regulations 2007 and to comply with their duty.

Wardens issued a Fixed Penalty Notice over furniture dumped in Tonmead Road

■ Failed to comply with a requirement imposed under section 34(5) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 by failing to provide the Waste Collection Authority with copies of your waste transfer notes as per a Notice issued to you on 13 January 2021 under Regulation 35 of Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2011/1988 requiring you to provide said information within 14 days.

The company was fined £600 for each of the seven offences.

A second prosecution at Wellingbrough Magistrates Court followed the discovery of a large amount of furniture, including a mattress, sofas and a chest of drawers, in Tonmead Road in Lumbertubs on March 10 this year.

Evidence was found linking the items to Nigel Wise, of Arbours Court — who found himself in court after failing to respond to a Fixed Penalty Notice issued by West Northamptonshire Council in May 2020.

Bags of rubbish were found piled up in Lumbertubs

Mr Wise, aged 53, admitted offences under sections 33 and 34 of the Environmental Protection Act and was ordered to pay a £400 fine plus a £40 victim surcharge and costs of £300.

Maria Cezarina Stoica, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, also pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act after evidence was found linking her to the dumping of 45 bags of rubbish in Smyth Court, Lumbertubs.

Ms Stoica, 35, was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 plus court costs of £300.

Councillor David Smith, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on our communities so I would like to praise our Neighbourhood Warden team for their diligence in bringing these offenders to justice.