Five teens among those saved from Wellingborough human trafficking gang

A major investigation into gangs using sexual exploitation in Northamptonshire has resulted in three arrests.

Northamptonshire Police took part in a major, national investigation into human trafficking, focusing on the exploitation of victims for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

As a result, three people have been arrested in connection with drugs offences and eight people safeguarded, including two teenage girls and three teenage boys.

Of those arrested, one is a 43-year-old woman from Wellingborough, one a 59-year-old man from Wellingborough and one a 20-year-old woman from London. In addition, a knife, three Samurai swords and a deactivated shotgun were seized.

The purpose of the National Crime Agency (NCA) led operation, which took place throughout last week, was the disruption of a number of different criminal networks operating across the country, all involved in the exploitation of women.

Chief Inspector Tony Hopkins from the Force Intelligence Bureau said: “Tackling county lines, which is frequently linked to modern slavery and human trafficking, is now daily business for the force, including the pursuit of offenders, safeguarding of victims and work to prevent vulnerable people from becoming victims.

“We can’t tackle this alone and need the public to help, to be our eyes and ears and alert us to activity in their communities that may be concerning them.

“If you have suspicions about activity that may be linked to exploitation please call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700, or the police on 101.”

Earlier this year, {https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/woman-was-raped-five-times-after-being-brought-to-corby-as-a-modern-day-slave-1-8889688|Corby Council members heard the heartbreaking stories of victims| of sexual exploitation gangs.