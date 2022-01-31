Five people were taken to hospital after a car and van crashed in Northampton on Saturday night (January 29).

Northamptonshire Police said that none of the five were seriously injured in the crash on Broadway East in the Abington area of town at around 8.15pm.

It happened near the crossroads with Danefield Road and involved a white Vauxhall Adam and white Ford Transit.

Police say five people were taken to hospital after Saturday night's crash on Braodway East