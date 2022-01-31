Five taken to hospital after car and van in collision at crossroads on Northampton estate
Police say none of the five are believed to be seriously injured following shunt on Broadway East
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:41 am
Five people were taken to hospital after a car and van crashed in Northampton on Saturday night (January 29).
Northamptonshire Police said that none of the five were seriously injured in the crash on Broadway East in the Abington area of town at around 8.15pm.
It happened near the crossroads with Danefield Road and involved a white Vauxhall Adam and white Ford Transit.
A spokesman for the force said: "Five people were taken to hospital but there are not believed to be any life-changing or life-threatening injuries."