Five pedigree sheep stolen and possibly killed at scene of Northamptonshire farm

Five valuable lambs were stolen and possibly killed at the scene of a Northamptonshire farm this weekend.

The five Suffolk ram lambs have disappeared from a field off Sywell Road, near Holcot.

Between 7pm on Saturday (June 22) and 7am on Sunday (June 23), a vehicle was parked at a gateway leading into a field of young sheep, off Sywell Road, Holcot.

It is believed five of the animals were stolen from the field, before being killed and taken away.

Anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the offence, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.