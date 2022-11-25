Five men appear at Northampton court accused of not revealing source of political donations

Five men have appeared at Northampton Crown Court to enter their pleas to charges of not revealing sources of political donations.

All defendants appeared at court on Friday, November 25 charged with failing to ensure details were provided in respect of a donation to a registered party.

It is alleged that each of the donations made were over £500 in 2014 and, at the time, it was not ensured that all details of where the money came from was disclosed as required by the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

Gary Platt, aged 66, of West Drive in Harrow, pleaded not guilty to one count of the above offence which allegedly took place on April 4, 2014.

Sharad Bhimjiyani, aged 67, of Headstone Lane in Harrow, pleaded not guilty to six counts of the above offence, which allegedly took place in 2014 on June 4, June 12, June 26, July 30 and September 23.

Nutan Bhimjiyani, aged 62, of Headstone Lane in Harrow, pleaded not guilty to one count of the above offence, which allegedly took place on June 4, 2014.

Nirav Sheth, aged 49, of Uppingham Avenue in Harrow, pleaded guilty to committing the above offence on July 30, 2014.

Leonard Western, aged 72, of Holmside Rise, South Oxley, Watford, entered a guilty plea to the above offence on an earlier date.

Both Sheth and Western will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on January 27, 2023.

