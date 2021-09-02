Five arrested after a man was attacked and had his phone stolen in Northampton town centre

A man in his twenties was attacked by a gang in Northampton town centre last night (September 1).

The assault happened in Market Square at about 10pm yesterday when the victim was attacked by a group.

One of the group took the victim's phone and attempted to flee from the scene on a bicycle but was eventually caught by police officers after a pursuit.

Police arrested five people in connection with an attack in Northampton town centre. Credit: @NptonPolice on Twitter

Thankfully, the man who was attacked did not sustain any serious injuries, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack including a 20-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, two 19-year-old men and 14-year-old boy.