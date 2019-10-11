First sculptures in Northampton giant shoe trail removed due to vandalism

Three giant shoe sculptures in Northampton town centre that marked the first steps in an art trail have been removed because of vandalism.

In August, the arrival of an enormous red stiletto in Market Square caught the eye of many residents.

Steffan's Silver Stiletto, by artist Jessica Adams.

It was the first step in a new art exhibit of 12 shoes that would be decorated by Northampton artists and trotted out across the town over the coming months.

The red stiletto was joined by two new additions last week - a giant teal Doc Marten decorated by 'Fridge Street' artist Kardi Somerfield and a silver stiletto sponsored by Steffans' Jewellers.

Thre three shoes planted their steps in the Market Square, Guildhall Road and the top of Abington Street, and were set to be joined by the other eight shoes in the coming months.

But now, the three shoes have had to be taken away.

A giant Doc Marten boot, decorated with the illustrations of Fridge Street's Kardi Somerfield.

A statement by Northampton Borough Council, which organised the exhibit, read: "Unfortunately, the three recent additions to the shoe sculpture trail, which were only installed last week, have been removed from the streets due to ongoing issues of vandalism.

"The Fridge Street boot on the Market Square, the Pippy Longstocking boot on Guildhall Road and Steffan’s silver stiletto on Abington Street will be repaired and reinstalled in due course, along with the remaining shoes from the trail.

"We thank everyone for their interest in this project and ask that if anyone has information about the damage caused to the shoes, that they get in touch with Northamptonshire Police on 101."