Fire crews rush to same area in Northampton TWICE in one night to hose down burning pile of rubbish

Firefighters had to hose down a pile of burning waste two times in one evening.

Fire crews from Desborough and Rothwell had to extinguish a burning pile of rubbish twice in the same location yesterday (June 10).

Both fires took place on the A669 in Desborough. The fire service received reports of smoke in the open near Back Lane at around 6.09pm yesterday evening.

Firefighters, on arrival at the scene, found a large pile of rubbish alight. They left the scene just over half an hour later at 6.43pm after hosing down the blaze.

Firefighters, however, had to return to the scene again at 9.13pm after additional waste had been added to the pile and the fire was lit again. Fire crews used a hose reel to extinguish the flames and damn down the area again, leaving it safe.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Deliberate fires divert resources away from real emergencies and put our crews in unnecessary danger.

"NFRS are urging anyone to report any deliberate fire setting incidents to FireStoppers. It is 100% anonymous. You can either call on 0800 169 5558 or visit www.firestoppersreport.co.uk