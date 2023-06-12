It is “probable” that Fiona Beal’s post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulted from the “gruesome” killing of her partner, rather than their relationship, says a forensic psychologist.

Consultant forensic psychologist, Dr Jennifer Cutler, examined Beal in September 2022 after she was charged with the murder of her partner 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham.

The 49-year-old former Eastfield Academy teacher admitted to fatally stabbing Mr Billingham on November 1 2021 and burying him in the rear garden of their shared Moore Street home.

Former Eastfield Academy teacher Fiona Beal, aged 49, is accused of murdering her long term partner, Nicholas Billingham, aged 42.

She, however, denies murder, claiming loss of control and diminished responsibility due to allegedly being in a “coercive” relationship with the victim.

Dr Cutler told Northampton Crown Court on Monday June 12 that the results of Beal’s psychometric test - compiling 175 questions - indicated a “cry for help.”

The court heard that Beal’s answers reinforced her “low self esteem,” “long standing sense of being unworthy,” and her “tendency to be incessantly pessimistic and brood over minor incidents from the past.”

Giving evidence, Dr Cutler said a “pervasive sadness” characterises the defendant’s psychic makeup and “minor failures” can plunge her into “more severe states of dejection.”

The forensic psychologist continued: “Despite her obvious achievements in life, she will still, when brooding, perhaps not feel that she is deserving of compliments or accolades from peers that she might also see criticism where it is not intended or is not intended to cause her significant upset.”

Dr Cutler told jurors that, after reading a report by forensic psychiatrist Dr Frank Farnham, she feels “more persuaded” that Beal’s symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulted from the “up close” and “quite gruesome” killing and disposing of Mr Billingham’s body, rather than her self-reported experience of a coercive relationship.

“I think it is probable because it is so out of the usual experience of anyone's life to be in that sort of situation and, particularly with the gaps in memory, that tends to reinforce that this is trauma that is difficult to acknowledge in a conscious mind,” the expert witness added.

She told jurors that psychologists cannot rely solely on self-reporting when assessing people because they might give untruthful answers - ‘instrumental lies’ - when they have something to gain about how they want to be seen by others.

Dr Cutler tested Beal’s memory to see if she was faking poor memory loss and, according to the psychologist, Beal gave a “perfectly normal response” and did not demonstrate any difficulty or malingering.

Talking about Beal’s behaviour after killing her partner, Dr Cutler said: “There is this period of time where a lot is achieved by Ms Beal in terms of covering up the death of Mr Billingham and some of those adaptive functions involve really quite complex cognitive operations.”

The expert witness goes on to provide examples such as Ms Beal’s ability to “mimic” Mr Billingham’s voice in text messages to his family members to pretend he was still alive, the ability to dispose of his body and obtain the necessary equipment that required and then her ability to return to work without any apparent disintegration.

“Mostly women who have killed tend to experience more sort of disintegration,” Dr Cutler added.