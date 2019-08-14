Fears Salcey Forest cafe could have been destroyed in arson attack shown in CCTV images

The manager of the cafe at Salcey Forest fears the whole building could have been destroyed had an attempted arson attack been more successful.

Witnesses are being sought after the vandalism at Grounds Cafe in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 11).

CCTV showed the light from the fire started around the back of Grounds Cafe in Salcey Forest at 12.21am on Sunday (August 11). Photo: Petya Patleeva

Cafe manager Petya Patleeva said: "Next week we have a new CCTV system being installed, I don't know if it will stop them but it's dangerous because the building is wooden.

"The CCTV shows they started the fire but they come back to put it out but if they had not then it would have burnt everything down.

CCTV footage shows two people go to the back of the cafe, then the bright light from a fire can be seen for a few minutes before stopping.

The pair are then seen coming back with torches, the fire starts again but it shortly stops, and they walk off.

Four minutes later, two people are seen walking away from the cafe to the right-hand-side. Photo: Petya Patleeva

While the fire only damaged a plastic drain pipe and some of the planks, Petya said she was shocked to find the mess it left when she came to work the next day.

The manager just hopes the perpetrators do not come back as this is just the latest incident in a spate of anti-social behaviour blighting her business and the forest.

Since June, a trailer used to sell ice-cream has been vandalised, the cafe doors have been urinated on and two security cameras have been destroyed, Petya said.

A timber stack in Salcey Forest was also targeted by arsonists, as it was set alight and put out by firefighters sometime between 6pm on August 6, and 12pm the next day.

The damaged caused by the fire. Photo: Petya Patleeva

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

READ MORE: Cafe and timber stack at Salcey Forest targeted in 'mindless' arson attacks

This burnt-out stick was found near the cafe - it is thought to have been used to start the fire. Photo: Petya Patleeva