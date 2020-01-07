Father and son behind 'terrifying' ram raid on Northampton jewellers jailed for total of 34 years

A father and son who plotted the shocking smash-and-grab robbery on Northampton's Michael Jones Jewellers have been jailed.

Elliot and Connor Burton were convicted last month of planning the "meticulous, professional" attack on the Gold Street Jewellers in December 2018.

Elliot Burton and Connor Burton have been jailed for a total of 34 years for plotting the ram raid on Michael Jones Jewellers.

Their complicated and carefully-laid scheme saw a stolen white BMW crash through the glass doors of the store before five masked armed men poured in to steal upwards of £150,000 in high-end watches and jewellery.

The gang of robbers then escaped in a series of three prepared getaway cars that were set on fire after they had served their use in a bid to destroy evidence.

At Northampton Crown Court today (January 7), Elliot Burton, 50, from Birmingham, was told his "leading role" in plotting the attack meant he could be 70-years-old before he was released from prison as he was handed a 20 year jail term.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler told the two men: "The planning was professional... Michael Jones Jewellers were attacked without any for the safety of anyone in the store.

The "meticulously-planned" robbery involved four separate, stolen vehicles to crash through the jewellers and escape.

"Staff and shoppers were not only terrified but injured both physically and psychologically.

"It cannot be said for certain either of you were involved physically in the robbery... But you were at the very least part of a gang of robbers who did your bidding."

Shocking CCTV showed how staff and shoppers ran in fear as the BMW crashed through the store front.

As the men made their escape in a second car - a stolen blue Hyundai - the driver mounted the kerb and forced several pedestrians to leap out of harm's way.

In December 2018, five armed men crashed through Michael Jones Jewellers and stole 150,000 worth of watches and jewellery.

This car was then burned on Auctioneer's Way before the men then piled in a prepared, stolen Range Rover.

But even then, the robbers then drove to Buckingham University, where they again climbed into yet another escape car and torched the Range Rover before they left.

Evidence in the three-week trial showed how, just one week before the robbery, both men were caught on CCTV visiting a strong of jewellers across the Midlands in search of a target - including Michael Jones'.

Both men were also convicted on plotting an identical attack on a jewellers in Swindon that was reportedly foiled on the day when a police officer found and reported one of the prepared getaway cars.

The court heard it was not certain if either Connor or Elliot Burton physically took part in the robbery.

Judge Fowler said: "From what I've seen, it's obvious that Elliot Burton took a leading role in this offence... It is artificial to think of Connor Burton [27, from Birmingham] taking a lesser role, his role was still less than his father's."

Connor Burton was jailed for 14 years.

Confiscation proceedings to explore reclaiming the losses to Michael Jones in the attack will begin in April.

Managing director of Michael Jones Jewellers Stuart O'Grady told the Chronicle and Echo: "We would like to say that we are very satisfied with today's sentencing. The terms given to both men reflect the seriousness of event on the 14th December 2018

"All of us at Michael Jones Jeweller would like to personally thank both DS Alex Lowe and DC DaveScarth for all their hard work and persistence in this investigation.

"We would now like to draw a line under the event and we will continue to support our staff involved that day and thank them for continuing their duties under very difficult circumstances."