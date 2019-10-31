Family finds man in rooftop box of car after returning to Northampton from Calais

A family reportedly found a man in the rooftop box of their car after returning to the UK through Calais.

The family car arrived outside Billing Aquadrome at 8.30am last Thursday (October 24) after crossing the Channel from Calais to Dover before driving over three hours to Northampton.

But a post of the Billing Aquachat Facebook group shows how that was when a man climbed out of the car's rooftop box, and had apparently been stowed away inside for the entire journey.

Northamptonshire Police were called, who arrested a 25-year-old on suspicion of entering the country illegally.

The case was reportedly passed over to the Home Office shortly after.