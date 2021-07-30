Faces of thugs, thieves, fraudsters and sex offenders from Northampton, Corby and Kettering all jailed in July 2021

4.

Northampton paedophile Charles Pearce has been jailed for a year and eight months after police found more than 50 indecent images on his laptop. Officers seized his laptop in December, 2020 as the internet search history had been deleted — breaching a court order. The 67-year-old, of Boughton Green Road, had only been out of jail for a few months after also breaching of a sexual harm prevention order. The 67-year-old, of Boughton Green Road, had only been released from prison for a previous breach of a sexual harm prevention order a few months earlier.