Faces of Northamptonshire thugs, drug dealers, sex offenders and a hit-and-run driver jailed in October

These are faces of just a few offenders from Northampton, Corby, Daventry and Thrapston who were put behind bars during October — including drug dealers, a driver who left three pensioners seriously injured in a shocking hit and run, two child rapists and a thug who left his victim scarred for life in a brutal attack.
1.
Daventry dad Robert Malaber was been jailed for three years after nearly blowing up his flat in a four-hour stand-off with the emergency services. The 40-year-old, who has serious mental health issues, threatened to microwave three gas canisters and yelled, 'it's going to blow'... but police who stormed his flat found the appliance was not switched on.
2.
Jordan Swain and Sophie Baker were among three Daventry drug dealers who conspired to sell cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis. The trio — Richard Lee was the other — were given jail sentences totalling more than 11 years at Northampton Crown Court.
3.
Routine DNA swabs led to Martin Twort, aged 31, being convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint in countryside near Northampton in 2012. A jury unanimously found him guilty after less than three hours deliberating having heard harrowing evidence from the victim, who was then in her mid-40s.
Twort is in custody until sentencing on December 16.
4.
Northampton van driver Ricardas Prismantas knocked down and killed a 95-year-old war veteran in Cambridgeshire in 2019 and was jailed after being tracked down in Lithuania. The 54-year-old, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, claimed he did not know he was banned from driving at the time after documents were posted to an old address. Prismantas, 54, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. He was jailed for a year after admitting causing death by driving while disqualified.
Photo: Cambridgeshire Police