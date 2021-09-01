Faces of Northamptonshire thieves, thugs, drug dealers, gang members and paedophiles jailed in August

Those long, cold winter nights that suddenly seem only five minutes away will be a lot longer and a lot colder for this bunch.
They were all locked up during August for crimes ranging from stealing a car, racing thorugh town on a stolen motorbike, domestic abuse, possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and sex offences.
Now, thanks to the work of Northamptonshire Police, they are all off our streets ...
1.
Burglar Adam Kelly tried to outrun police by riding at 80mph through Northampton housing estates on a stolen motorbike. The 27-year-old was arrested after crashing, punching a police officer and being hunted down by a police dog — and jailed for two-and-a-half years.
2.
Convicted sex offender Lee Billingham, 46, from Northampton, is back in jail after probation officers found he had been surfing the internet in secret. Billingham, of South Holme Court, was sentenced to 32 months for breaching a sexual harm prevention order first imposed in 2014 after he was jailed for a number of incidents involving under-16s.
3.
Illegal immigrant Fasli Lesi, 36, was tricked into looking after a large cannabis farm in Northampton to pay off his debt to his traffickers. The Albanian was found at a cannabis grow with around 100 plants — estimated to yield £55,000-worth of drugs — during a police raid in Weston Favell in July having arrived from Greece for legitimate work which never materialised. A judge jailed him for 16 months
4.
Michael Watson moved to Raunds after serving time for possessing indecent images of children — but is back behind bars after officers found more six pictures during a routine check. Watson, 23, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 13.