Three men from London and another from Norwich were jailed for a total of 92 years over the death of Christopher Allbury-Burridge, who was stabbed after finding them trying to steal cannabis plants from his Northampton home last December. JORDAN PARKER, 25, CALUM FARQUHAR and RAKEEN LEANDRE — both 26 — will all serve a minimum 26 years for murder; while JOEL CYRUS, 26, got 14 years for manslaughter.