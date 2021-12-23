Christmas 2021 wasn’t quite the same for this bunch of killers, rapists, child abusers, drug dealers, thugs and thieves.
Not this year, not next year... nor for many years to come.
All of them were jailed during the year just ending and received some of the heaviest sentences handed down by judges at Northampton and other crown courts.
1.
Rapist DENNIS McGOWAN plied his vulnerable victim with drink and convinced himself she consented despite her pleas for him to stop. He was jailed for nine years after being found guilty in July and will also spend an extended five years on licence for the attack in 2019.
2.
ASTRID HILTON, aged, 62, was sentenced to six years, eight months after admitting sexually assaulting a child.
3.
Three men from London and another from Norwich were jailed for a total of 92 years over the death of Christopher Allbury-Burridge, who was stabbed after finding them trying to steal cannabis plants from his Northampton home last December. JORDAN PARKER, 25, CALUM FARQUHAR and RAKEEN LEANDRE — both 26 — will all serve a minimum 26 years for murder; while JOEL CYRUS, 26, got 14 years for manslaughter.
4.
Child sex attacker DEREK EDWARDS, aged 59, was locked up for a minimum of six years in January after victims from 20 years ago bravely came forward.