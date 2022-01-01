Faces of 19 men and women currently on the Northamptonshire Police 'most wanted' list

Detectives at Northamptonshire Police need your help in tracking down these 19 'most wanted' men and women from across the county.

All the individuals feature on the ‘wanted’ section of the force website or social media pages or were publicised as part of a domestic abuse crackdown earlier this month – but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these suspects, you can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 using the relevant reference or incident number.

■ All information is correct as of December 29, 2021.

1. Do you know the whereabouts of Richard White, aged 44 from Northampton? He is wanted for domestic abuse offences. Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101 quoting ref: 20*538622 Photo Sales

2. Detectives are hunting 41-year-old Northampton woman, Lisa Bishop, who is wanted in connection with a burglary in Gardeners View in the town. Anyone who sees Bishop, or has information which could help locate her, should call 101 using incident number 21000312170 Photo Sales

3. Adrian Daniel Stoica is wanted after the 42-year-old from Corby failed to appear at court to answer a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place. Incident number: 21000407213 Photo Sales

4. Ian Reilly is wanted after the 48-year-old from Corby failed to appear at court in connection with an assault which happened in September 2020. If you have any information, please call 101 using incident number 21000208382 Photo Sales