The New Year is likely to be anything but happy for this collection of killers, sex offenders and fraudsters.
All of them will hear the chimes of Big Ben while banged up behind bars after being jailed at Northampton Crown Court during December 2021.
1.
Thief MATTHEW GRIFFITHS was jailed for breaking into an office at Northampton General Hospital and stealing two phones and two laptops from the NHS. The 35-year-old, whose address was given as Fisher Close, Little Billing, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to burglary at the town's magistrates court on December 3 and sentenced to one year, eight months by a crown court judge on December 22.
2.
Two men were locked up for four years each after holding a 16-year-old hostage at knifepoint while demanding £1,000 blackmail money from another man in 2019. GARY BURGESS (right), 21, of Farmclose Road, and 20-year-old ADAM MOLLOY, of Woodlands, Grange Park, wore masks as they snatched the teenager at a party before threatening to smash the victim's knee with a brick "just for kicks" and "slit his throat."
3.
Corby paedophile MARK JAKES, 54, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to one count of voyeurism and two of taking an indecent photograph of a child during secret recording sessions in 2019.
4.
ASTRID HILTON was sentenced to six years, eight months after admitting nine counts of sexually abusing a child. The 62-year-old's abuse continued for about a year.