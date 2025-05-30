Faces of 14 Northamptonshire criminals now locked up and whose stories we brought you during May 2025
Drug dealers jailed for murdering Tommy Boom, 44-year-old given 13 years for string of child sex offences, teenager who led police on second high speed car chase in three weeks, rapist sentenced to 10 years and more…
Stead was sentenced to 30 months after admitting putting a tracker on a female victim’s car in Rushden. The 47-year-old, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, stalked the woman and her partner for three months between August and November last year. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Police found Brown with an illegal 9mm Glock pistol and drugs including ecstasy during a routine traffic stop near Irchester Country Park. The 47-year-old, of Webb Road, Raunds — who had a long list of previous convictions — pleaded guilty to eight offences and was sentenced to five years, five months in prison. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The two 21-year-old drug dealers from Birmingham were sentenced to a combined 43 years for murdering Northampton man Tommy Boom at Semilong Park in July 2024 following a two-week trial. Northampton Crown Court heard Larman turned on Boom with a large hunting knife after he had lured him and Okocha-Sleight into a ‘trap’ in an attempt to rob them. Larman was sentenced to 24 years and Okocha-Sleight to 21 years. Photo: Northamptonshire Police