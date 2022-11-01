2. TYRRELL & RAHEEM RESTAL

The brothers were arrested during raids in Kingsthorpe Grove earlier this year which netted drugs worth £124,000 — including some laced with a synthetic opioid called isotonitazene, which has been associated with a number of deaths in the county. Large sums of cash, mobile phones and designer goods were also seized as part of investigations into County Lines gangs. Tyrrell, 21, was sentenced to six years, six months in prison and 22-year-old Raheem to five years, eight months.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police