Police discovered crack cocaine and heroin hidden in drug dealer Blyde’s mouth after a stop and search in Earl Street Northampton. The 37-year-old of High Street, Upton, had 47 previous convictions for a total of 160 offences — including assault and theft — dating back to a few days after his 13th birthday. He was jailed for three years, ten weeks for possession with intent to supply and supplying cannabis

Faces of 11 Northamptonshire child sex offenders, traffickers, drug dealers and a dangerous driver jailed during June 2022

Police mugshots show a few of those put behind bars by courts

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:11 am

Summer won’t be the same for these ten men and one woman jailed during June. They include a 74-year-old paedophile sentenced for crimes more than 30 years old — and two sex offenders snared by online decoys…

1. Benjamin Roberts

The 29-year-old sent indecent pictures to a police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl online. Northampton Crown Court heard how the decoy said she was “too young” — but Roberts responded: “It’s okay, I like young.” Roberts, of Poppyfields Way, Brackley, was sentenced to 28 months.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

2. Caralina Cojocaru and Jamie Dunn

Dunn, 42, and 37-year-old Cojocaru were among four people behind a Northampton-based prostitution racket which flew women to the UK — mainly from Romania — which police busted in January 2017. Dunn was sentenced to four years, nine months and Cojocaru to three years, nine months.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

3. Vincent Curren

Curren, aged 28 and from Northampton, was jailed for 20 months after admitting two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order issued in June 2017 when he was found at a property in the town with, a vulnerable woman who had been reported missing.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

4. Haydn Cannon

The 28-year-old tried to escape by driving a stolen Fiat Punto the wrong way round a roundabout near West Haddon then ramming a police vehicle on June 6. Cannon, from Peterborough, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no licence nor insurance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court two days later and was sentenced to 52 weeks iater.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

