Ex-St Andrew's Hospital carer spared jail after kissing mental health patient and sending explicit texts

A former St Andrew's Hospital carer who kissed a 'vulnerable' mental health patient five times was spared jail at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, June 30).

Adam White, who was a senior healthcare assistant, was given a 30-month community order after previously pleading guilty to engaging in sexual activity with the patient.

His Honour Judge David Herbert told the 32-year-old, of Woodside Green: "You were supposed to be caring for her but you took advantage of her vulnerable state."

Northampton Crown Court

The woman was suffering from anxiety and depression, the court heard.

Gary Short, prosecuting, said the defendant had developed a sexual interest in the patient and exchanged phone numbers with her.

He texted the patient about his fantasies of having sex with her in the Billing Road hospital and sent her an explicit picture, the court heard.

The court was told White "limited his physical actions to full blown kissing with tongues", telling the patient about his dreams involving her and complementing her.

Judge Herbert said: "Some of your messages made it clear you wanted sexual activity that went beyond kissing."

The court heard a professional relationship then resumed but the alarm was raised after a colleague overheard them talking about the texts.

White denied kissing the patient to police after being arrested but admitted to sending the picture and texts out of fear of his employer finding out - before pleading guilty in court.

The victim's mental health deteriorated and her stay in hospital was made longer as a result of the ordeal, Judge Herbert said.

"The effect upon her cannot be underestimated - it was profound," he said.

Judge Herbert said White's offending did cross the custody threshold but decision to desist 'before it went too far' convinced him not to send him to prison.

Instead he imposed the community order with a requirement to complete 40 sessions of a sexual offender programme and 50 rehabilitation activity days.