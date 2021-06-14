Ex-Chancellor George Osborne's brother escapes ban for doing 108mph in Porsche on M1 near Northampton
Benedict Osborne told magistrates he feared losing contact with his children if disqualified
Former Chancellor George Osborne’s brother escaped a totting-up ban after being snapped speeding on the M1 near Northampton.
Benedict Osborne admitted clocking 108mph in a Porsche when he appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates Court last week.
Court papers showed the 47-year-old risked disqualification for accumulating 12 penalty points on his licence but he asked magistrates not to ban him because he feared loss of contact with his primary school age children.
Speed cameras snapped Osborne, of St James’s Gardens, Kensington & Chelsea, between junction 17 and junction 16 on the M1 on May 8 last year. The legal limit is 70mph.
Osborne was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £35 surcharge to fund victim services plus £85 prosecution costs.