Estate agent's sold sign used to trash car parked outside Northampton village home
Detectives appeal for camera footage of "white, bald male" seen fleeing in Moulton
A car owner was woken up by the shocking sound of her vehicle being trashed by a man wielding an estate agent's sold board.
The incident happened in a quiet close in Moulton, near Northampton, in the early hours of June 13.
Detectives are now hunting a "white, bald male" seen running away from the scene and asking locals in the Tarrant Way and Overstone Road areas to check doorbell and security cam footage.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The owner of the vehicle was woken by the sound of a loud bang at 12.15am and looked out the window to see a white bald male running down the road towards Overstone Road.
"She then noticed a sold sign had been broken in two and went outside to find the sign had been used to cause a large dent and scratches to her vehicle.
"Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured the incident on dashcam, security cameras or doorbell footage — or who may have seen a male acting suspiciously in the area at that time."
Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 using reference number 21000336412 — or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.