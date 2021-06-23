Estate agent's sold sign used to trash car parked outside Northampton village home

A car owner was woken up by the shocking sound of her vehicle being trashed by a man wielding an estate agent's sold board.

The incident happened in a quiet close in Moulton, near Northampton, in the early hours of June 13.

Detectives are now hunting a "white, bald male" seen running away from the scene and asking locals in the Tarrant Way and Overstone Road areas to check doorbell and security cam footage.

Police are appealing for help from locals in the Tarrant Way area of Moulton

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The owner of the vehicle was woken by the sound of a loud bang at 12.15am and looked out the window to see a white bald male running down the road towards Overstone Road.

"She then noticed a sold sign had been broken in two and went outside to find the sign had been used to cause a large dent and scratches to her vehicle.

"Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured the incident on dashcam, security cameras or doorbell footage — or who may have seen a male acting suspiciously in the area at that time."