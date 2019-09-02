Environment team objects to Northampton sports bar's 40-seat rooftop smoking terrace plan

A Northampton snooker club is planning to build a 40-seat rooftop smoking terrace for customers.

Jimmy's Sports Bar, in Harlestone Road, is planning to take advantage of its flat 1930s era roof to build a smoking terrace.

An Environmental Safety officer says the seated terrace will create a noisy atmosphere for neighbours.

A proposal put to the borough council's planning board shows how the owners hope to add 10 tables with four chairs each above the sports bar with a 1.8-metre high wooden fence.

But a borough council environmental health officer has objected to the plans for and is asking for a complete rethink.

In a letter to the planning board, Gavin Smith said: "[I] wish to lodge an objection on the ground of potential noise nuisance.

"Environmental Protection are already currently investigating a complaint from the premises relating to loud amplified music. The creation of a smoking area for up to 50 people could generate a significant amount of additional noise to local residents properties that are at the rear and adjacent to St James House.

"Other than a 1.8 high metre close boarded fence there is little supporting information how the applicant will control people noise."

Further, Mr Smith says the environmental team would only consider withdrawing the objection if Jimmy's Sports Bar agreed to shut the smoking terrace by 8pm, have no tables for customers and ensure smoking was the "sole purpose" of the rooftop plan - meaning patrons would not be allowed to drink alcohol on the deck.

A consultation on the plans is open for neighbours until September 14.