Encampment of caravans spotted on popular Northampton park

A large encampment of travellers has been spotted on a popular dog walking park in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The group of around 14 caravans with accompanying vans and cars reportedly arrived on Errington Park, off Ryeland Road, Duston, on Saturday evening (May 13).

Incidentally, a section of green iron fence in the car park on the east side of the green has been torn out. Whether this damage is related to the travellers has not been confirmed.

Northamptonshire County Council's Travellers' Unit has been contacted for a comment.

