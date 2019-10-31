Elderly driver denies crash with pedestrian on busy Northampton road... despite her having a broken leg

An elderly driver accused of hitting a woman as she crossed a busy road in Northampton and fleeing the scene denied the crash even happened in court today (Thursday, October 31).

Arthur Desborough's Renault Clio was allegedly involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Wellingborough Road on April 19.

The crash was on Wellingborough Road near the Sir Pickering Phipps pub. Photo: Google

The 87-year-old, of Ashley Way, Westone, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report the accident to police at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

"They keep saying there was a crash but there wasn't," he told the court from the dock.

The woman was crossing the road with a friend near the Sir Pickering Phipps pub when a car approached them but did not stop or slow down, the prosecution lawyer said.

The car stopped briefly following the crash but then drove off - the victim required surgery for a broken leg.

Desborough was granted unconditional bail and is next due to appear at the same court on December 6.