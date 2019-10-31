Elderly driver denies causing crash which injured pedestrian on busy Northampton road

An elderly driver accused of hitting a woman as she crossed a busy road in Northampton and fleeing the scene has appeared in court today (Thursday, October 31).

Arthur Desborough's Renault Clio was allegedly involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Wellingborough Road on April 19.

The crash was on Wellingborough Road near the Sir Pickering Phipps pub. Photo: Google

The 87-year-old, of Ashley Way, Westone, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report the accident to police at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The woman was crossing the road with a friend near the Sir Pickering Phipps pub when a car approached them but did not stop or slow down, the prosecution lawyer said.

The car stopped briefly following the crash but then drove off - the victim required surgery for a broken leg.

Desborough was granted unconditional bail and is next due to appear at the same court on December 6.