Eight more people named by Northamptonshire Police after being arrested for drink or drug driving

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas and New Year period.

Monday, December 23:

• Alexei Bivol, aged 45, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen in custody after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

• Pawel Runiewicz, aged 45, of Mercury Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

Tuesday, December 24:

• Darryl Holmes, aged 37, of Wood Avens Way, Desborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

• James Service, aged 20, of Walston Way, Huntingdon, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

• Kavaljeet Sandhu, aged 26, of Westbourne Terrace, Reading, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He was remanded in custody to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, December 26)

• A 17-year-old man from Mawsley was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Wednesday, December 25:

• Lilian Puica, aged 33, of Brook Street, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

• Tadas Puteikis, aged 31, of Dofferidge House, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He was remanded in custody to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, December 26)

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.