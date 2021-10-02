Eight in the dock as burglary team tackle spate of Northampton break-ins

Detectives from the Northampton Burglary Team have been busy lately in a determined effort to remove more thieves from the town's streets.

Eight people have been charged with a range of offences relating to break-ins during August and September — and six of them remanded in custody before facing trial at Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush, said: “These charges show our continuing commitment to taking burglars off our streets and to fighting crime and protecting people in Northampton.

Eight men have been charged following burglaries in Northampton

“Our resolve remains as steadfast as ever and we are determined to continue working hard in order to bring those who burgle your homes to justice.”

■ Two men have been charged with stealing laptops, car keys, jewellery and a Volkswagen up! from a house in Briar Hill on September 20.

Finlay Tai Bradshaw, aged 20, of no fixed abode, is also charged with two attempted burglaries while 18-year-old Devonte Dennis Askew-Atherton, of Camborne Close, has also been charged with possession of heroin and cannabis.

The pair were remanded in custody on September 22 and are due to face trial at Crown Court next month.

■ Lee John Floyd McQuade has been charged with stealing two electric bikes together worth £5,400 from properties in Westone and Moulton.

Northampton magistrates remanded the 35-year-old, of Dairymeadow Court, on conditional bail until his trial date on Monday (October 4).

■ Joseph Martin Payne has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with an aggravated burglary. The 32-year-old, of Station Road, Brixworth, is due in court on November 1 accused of a break-in to a property in Adnitt Road, Abington, carrying a sharpened piece of wood.

■ Kieron Stuart Robert Long and Wayne John Brown have both been charged with theft of power tools worth £780 from a Northampton workshop on August 7. They are due to appear at Crown Court on October 18.

Long, aged 35 of Balfour Close, was remanded in custody while 47-year-old Brown, of Kingsland Avenue, was granted bail but must stick to a night-time curfew and not contact Long ahead before their trial date on October 18.

■ Matthew Thomas Howard, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, is charged with one stealing Xbox games, bank cards and jewellery from a property in Wellingborough Road.

The 30-year-old, who also faces eight counts of fraud by false representation involving transactions totalling nearly £300, was remanded in custody and will appear at Crown Court on October 11.

■ Liam Robert Ferguson, aged 41, is stealing a passport and a pedal cycle from Adnitt Road, Northampton, on September 3.