Eight people were assaulted in a 'large scale violent disorder' outside a pub in Northampton - with one man arrested.

The brawl was outside the Old Five Bells in High Street, Kingsthorpe, between 9.30pm and 9.50pm on Saturday (December 14).

The brawl was outside The Old Five Bells pub on High Street, Kingsthorpe, Northampton. Photo: Google

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.