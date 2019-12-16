Earls Barton murder: Northampton man, 69, arrested after woman found dead in her car with serious injuries

A 69-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her car last night (Sunday).

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 63-year-old woman in Elderton Way, Earls Barton.

Police have arrested a 69-year-old from Northampton

Officers were called to a private residential car park shortly after 8pm last night (Sunday), after a woman was found dead in her car with serious head injuries.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today (Monday).

A 69-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number #504 of December 15. Or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

Read more: Former Northants County Council manager named as Earls Barton murder victim

Read more: Earls Barton murder: Killing suspect was known to victim

Read more: Murder investigation launched after Earls Barton ‘incident’