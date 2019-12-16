Earls Barton murder: Killing suspect was known to victim

A woman who was murdered last night in Earls Barton knew the man who is suspected of killing her.

The victim - who police have not yet officially named - died after a horrific attack during what locals described as a domestic incident last night (Sunday, December 15).

The woman is believed to have known her attacker.

Officers were called to Elderton Way in Earls Barton at about 8pm. The street is part of a new-build estate off the A4500.

Police last night appealed for help with their enquiries. Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number #504 of December 15.

You can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

