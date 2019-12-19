Earls Barton murder: Did you see motorbike in village on Sunday?

Detectives investigating a murder in a quiet community are appealing directly for help from the public.

Officers looking into the murder of former Northants County Council worker Marion Price, 63, are appealing for sightings of a motorbike in the village on Sunday (December 15).

Marion Price (centre) pictured with her son Gary and daughter Toni

A man has been in custody since Sunday evening following the shooting in Elderton Way.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a motorbike in Earls Barton, and in particularly in Manor Road and the area of the Wickets housing estate, between 3pm and 6pm on Sunday, December 15.

Anyone who may have seen a motorbike, or has any information which could help with this enquiry – no matter how insignificant they think it may be – is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 504 of 15/12/19.

Alternatively, if they prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Marion of Earls Barton, was found in her car in a private residential car park in Elderton Way shortly after 8pm on Sunday, December 15. A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of a shotgun wound.

A 69-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers have already applied for several extensions to allow them to question him further about the incident.