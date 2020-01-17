Earls Barton murder accused to stand trial in September

Two Northampton men have denied murdering mum-of-two Marion Price

Michael Reader, 69, of a Booth Rise, Northampton and Stephen Welch, 60, of Addlecroft Close, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Friday, January 17).

The pair both pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder following the tragic shooting of Ms Price, 63, a former Northants County Council worker in December.



The victim was found dead in her car after being shot in a car park off Elderton Way, Earls Barton.

A trial will take place in September at Northampton Crown Court.