Earls Barton murder accused makes crown court appearance

The estranged husband of a woman shot dead in Earls Barton has appeared at Leicester Crown Court charged with murder.

Michael Reader, 69, of Booth Rise in Northampton, is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Marion Price.

Marion (centre) with her son Gary and daughter Toni

Mum-of-two Marion was found dead on December 15 outside her home in a car park in Elderton Way.

This morning (Monday) Reader made a brief appearance at Leicester Crown Court where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on January 17 for a plea hearing.

A second man has also been charged with murder. Stephen Welch, 60, of Addlecroft Close, Kingsthorpe, appeared before magistrates this morning and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court tomorrow.