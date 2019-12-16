Elderton Way, Earls Barton. Pics: SWNS

EARLS BARTON MURDER: A quiet street in a village near Northampton remains cordoned off today after a woman was found dead in her car

Parts of a quiet cul-de-sac in Earls Barton have been cordoned off by forensics after Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation last night.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 63-year-old woman in Elderton Way, Earls Barton.
A 69-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her car last night (Sunday).
One resident said: “I was watching TV when there were lots of flashing blue lights and the street was crawling with cops.
"You never see any police up here so I went outside to see what the fuss was about.
"When I found out a woman had been murdered I was really shocked."
The road on the estate remained cordoned off as police stood guard.

