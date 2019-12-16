EARLS BARTON MURDER: A quiet street in a village near Northampton remains cordoned off today after a woman was found dead in her car

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 63-year-old woman in Elderton Way, Earls Barton.

A 69-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her car last night (Sunday).

One resident said: “I was watching TV when there were lots of flashing blue lights and the street was crawling with cops.

"You never see any police up here so I went outside to see what the fuss was about.

"When I found out a woman had been murdered I was really shocked."

The road on the estate remained cordoned off as police stood guard. For more on this story click here

Elderton Way, Earls Barton. Pics: SWNS other Buy a Photo

Elderton Way, Earls Barton. Pics: SWNS other Buy a Photo

Elderton Way, Earls Barton. Pics: SWNS other Buy a Photo

Elderton Way, Earls Barton. Pics: SWNS other Buy a Photo

View more