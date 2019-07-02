E-fit released of man wanted over sexual assault in Northampton park

A e-fit of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Northampton has been issued by police.

The assault happened in Thornton Park, Kingsthorpe, between 10.30pm and 11pm on June 9.

This e-fit of a man has been released following an alleged sexual assault in Northampton.

Officers believe the man depicted in the e-fit may have information to assist the investigation and the man, or anyone who recognises him, is urged to make contact with police.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 19000297274, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.